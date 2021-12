SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The latest twist of a Vikings season that's been full of them might have been the cruelest blow to their playoff chances yet. Tied at halftime on Sunday with the 49ers, the Vikings fell behind by two touchdowns early in the third quarter, then spent the rest of the day trying to come back as key starters left with injuries. After Kirk Cousins rebounded from an ugly interception to lead a touchdown drive, Greg Joseph missed an extra point. And after Kene Nwangwu became the first player with two kick returns for a touchdown in the same season since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2015, Cousins missed a two-point conversion to Justin Jefferson.

