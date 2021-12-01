ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Lage worried how Wolves squad will cope with the new coronavirus variant

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has said that the new coronavirus variant and ongoing pandemic will present a big challenge in the upcoming winter months.

Lage confirmed prior to their clash with Burnley that Fernando Marcal had tested positive for coronavirus, which comes after Wolves revealed Daniel Podence also contracted the virus.

Wolves failed to take their chances against Burnley in their 0-0 draw and Lage praised his defenders.

Wolves were forced to name three academy graduates on the bench to fill their already thin squad. On the back of the two new cases amongst the squad, Lage expressed his concern with the busy Christmas period coming up.

He said: “If I was concerned two weeks ago, you can imagine what I am in the moment. It’s continued, but what can I say.

“That’s why I said to you and the other guys who talk week by week that’s the big challenge for us, me, my staff and my squad in December and January.”

Lage also highlighted his side’s defensive contributions after they made it three consecutive clean sheets.

“Think we did a good game for the duels, especially the three centre-backs, Max [Kilman], [Romain] Saiss and [Conor] Coady, did an amazing job to stop [Chris] Wood, [Jay] Rodriguez and [Matej] Vydra.

“Now we don’t have time to think about that, we have big ambition to play against Liverpool on Saturday in front of our own fans.

“Most important thing to look for is teamwork. Also, after 14 games opponents have worked (out) the way we play. If we can find the spaces and we move the ball we can play our game and create the chances.

“There are good things we can take from this game, one more point in the Premier League ” Lage added.

Burnley have just one win in the league but they managed to make it five unbeaten and kept a rare clean sheet.

Sean Dyche said: “We didn’t quite find what we wanted offensively.

“The structure defensively was good so pleased with that.

“On the whole, we wanted to win but if you can’t win you take a point.

“The balance we have found lately is not winning them but not losing them either.

“One defeat in eight is pretty strong form. We were very good defensively tonight and offensively we have to find our moments.”

