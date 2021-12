The following is the text of remarks by Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) at the New York-New Jersey Harbor & Estuary Program (NYNJ HEP) annual conference. “Thank you to all of the incredible organizations, scientists, and community members who have joined this week to talk about how we can improve the water quality and ecological integrity of our nation’s most significant estuaries.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO