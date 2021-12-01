ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Becky G Steps Into the Wild World of Money Heist in the "Bella Ciao" Remix Video

By Njera Perkins
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky G's version of "Bella Ciao" just put a whole new spin on the musical core of Netflix's Money Heist. The singer released the new cover of the iconic song on Dec. 1, along with an...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Becky G releases ‘Bella Ciao’ cover

Global superstar Becky G releases her cover of “Bella Ciao” along with the music video via Kemosabe/RCA Records. “Bella Ciao” has recently re-entered the pop culture zeitgeist as the unofficial anthem for the hit Netflix series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). Originating from 19th Century Italy, the song first appears in Part 1 of the show and the character Tokyo recounts in the season’s finale, “The Professor’s whole life revolved around one idea…Resistance. His grandfather, who had fought with the Resistance to defeat the fascists in Italy, taught him that song. And then…he taught us.”
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ is Getting His Own Spinoff

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular characters, Berlin. The show is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2023.
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

So how can you watch the end of this mega hit? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch about Money Heist Season 5, Part 2, the final installment in this saga. It’s not exactly a new season. For Money Heist‘s fifth season, Netflix divided its remaining episodes into two parts. Part 1 premiered on September 3, and Part 2 will premiere three months later on Friday, December 3.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Normani Taps Kaytranada For "Wild Side" Remix

When Normani dropped "Wild Side" with Cardi B back in July, she secured her third top-20 solo hit ("Wild Side" debuted at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100) and further cemented herself as one of the premier talents in modern R&B. Today, three months after the song's initial release, Normani...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Becky G
digitalspy.com

Why Money Heist has ended – and the chances of a season 6

Money Heist spoilers follow. Even before Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) ended with part two of its fifth and final season, fans had already experienced another kind of loss with the death of a key character in season 5A. It's not like we should have been too surprised, though. Creator Álex Pina warned us a while back that the war would reach "its most extreme and savage levels" towards the end (via Deadline), and boy, he was not kidding.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Money Heist Spinoff Ordered at Netflix

Money Heist may be ending at Netflix, but the franchise will live on. In a surprising announcement, star Pedro Alonso has announced a spinoff based on the character of Berlin/Andrés de Fonollosa is in the works at Netflix. Alonso broke the news at a fan event on Tuesday at the...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Money Heist” Berlin Spin-Off Planned

Ahead of the final episodes of Netflix’s Spanish-language smash hit “Money Heist” hitting the service on Friday, it has been confirmed that a spin-off is in the works. The show’s core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session in Madrid and actor Pedro Alonso announced that a new series on the way that will explain the origin story of his fan-favourite character of Berlin (aka. Andres de Fonollosa).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Money Heist#Wild World#Spanish
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Remix
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy