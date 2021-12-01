ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama holds surprising statistical chance to upset Georgia in SEC Championship

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama finished the regular season 11-1, champions of the SEC West and currently ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation, according to the College Football Playoff committee. That will most definitely not be where the Crimson Tide rank following this Saturday’s matchup against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs, currently the unanimously top-ranked team in all of college football, seem to be an absolute lock to make the playoffs – even with a loss to Nick Saban in Atlanta this weekend.

Most analysts, media members and fans seem to be in agreement: Alabama won’t get the best of Georgia this time, seeing as the SEC East champs are fielding one of the best defenses in the last decade.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) gives each team a statistical chance to win the game outright. According to the FPI, Alabama has a 33.5% chance of winning, whereas Georgia has a 66.5% chance to win.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide as the team prepares for a must-win matchup against the Bulldogs.

