Adidas YEEZY often ups the ante every Black Friday, be it through restocks of beloved releases or the debut of brand new colorways. However, this year was a bit less exciting than some prior; and though this would typically be cause for concern, it seems the brand was simply opting to focus on the entire month of December, which houses more than a few standout offerings. Among them, the YEEZY 700 V3 is returning to the stage, dressed up in a new “Copper Fade” make-up.

