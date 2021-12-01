ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Pushed Back to Thursday Night from Cape Canaveral

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX has rescheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Thursday, December 2, from...

SpaceX fires up rocket for second NASA spacecraft launch in two weeks

SpaceX says it has successfully static fired Falcon 9 ahead of the company’s second scientific NASA spacecraft launch in just two weeks. On November 24th, SpaceX successfully launched the small Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, marking Falcon 9’s first direct interplanetary launch and the rocket’s first flight-proven mission for NASA’s Launch Service Program (LSP). Now, as early as 1am EST (06:00 UTC) on Thursday, December 9th, SpaceX is on track to launch an even tinier NASA spacecraft known as the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE. A telescope designed to survey some of the most extreme environments in the known universe, IXPE was originally meant to launch on the small but expensive and oft-delayed Pegasus XL rocket and weighs about 325 kilograms (720 lb) as a result.
SpaceNews.com

Astra to perform next launch from Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON — Small launch vehicle developer Astra Space announced Dec. 6 that it will conduct its next launch from a pad at Cape Canaveral in January, carrying a set of cubesats for NASA. Astra announced that it will conduct a launch of its Rocket 3.3 vehicle from Space Launch Complex...
theridgewoodblog.net

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Ridgewood NJ, NASA is taking a step toward the next era of space communications with the launch of its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. Live coverage of the launch is scheduled to air on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA App beginning at 3:30 a.m. EST.
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
mynews13.com

Leak pushes back ULA rocket launch to early Monday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The early Sunday United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket launch has been delayed. The launch, set to carry the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC), has been pushed back to Monday at 4:04 a.m. During initial operations,...
parabolicarc.com

NASA Orders 3 Additional Crew Dragon Flights From SpaceX

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA intends to issue a sole source modification to SpaceX to acquire up to three additional crew flights to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract. The additional crew flights allow NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 48 Starlink, 2 BlackSky Satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — On Thursday, December 2 at 6:12 p.m. EST, Falcon 9 launched 48 Starlink broadband and two BlackSky Earth observation satellites to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It was the 27th launch of 2022,...
Daily Mail

SpaceX's Starship could soon move to Florida: Elon Musk announces construction of a launch pad for the massive rocket has started at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral

Elon Musk announced Friday that SpaceX has broke ground in Cape Canaveral, Florida in construction of its new Starship orbital launch pad. The site will be located at Kennedy Space Center launch Complex 39, where the firm's Falcon 9 rockets launch into space. It is not clear how big the...
nextbigfuture.com

27th Successful SpaceX Launch for 2021

SpaceX had another successful launch which is their 27th launch of 2021. The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
