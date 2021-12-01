Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Moca, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 09:27:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County through Tuesday afternoon. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 923 AM HST, radar and rain gages indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over the southeast half of the Big Island. The highest rain rates of about 1 inch per hour were occurring in the Kau District near Naalehu. Additional bands of rainfall are expected to continue to move over the Big Island from the southeast. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Volcano, Pahala, Glenwood, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Mountain View, Naalehu, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Hawaiian Ocean View, Papaikou, Fern Forest and Eden Roc. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1245 PM HST if flooding persists.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 11 HOURS AGO