Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Moca, Rincon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-01 19:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 19:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Marquette LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 09:27:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County through Tuesday afternoon. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 923 AM HST, radar and rain gages indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over the southeast half of the Big Island. The highest rain rates of about 1 inch per hour were occurring in the Kau District near Naalehu. Additional bands of rainfall are expected to continue to move over the Big Island from the southeast. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Volcano, Pahala, Glenwood, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Mountain View, Naalehu, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Hawaiian Ocean View, Papaikou, Fern Forest and Eden Roc. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1245 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:27:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County through Tuesday afternoon. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 615 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over Molokai with the highest rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour between Kaunakakai and Kamalo. The area of rainfall is moving northward and rainfall over the island should ease within the next 2 to 3 hours. - This advisory includes the entire island of Molokai. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 615 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 02:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ripley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Indiana, including the following county, Ripley. * WHEN...Until 330 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM EST, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible within the next hour. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Osgood and Sunman.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ripley by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 21:20:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF LANAI IN MAUI COUNTY Weather radar shows that rain is gradually easing, and shower coverage upstream of the islands is diminishing. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled. Heavy rain may redevelop later, and a Flood Watch remains in effect.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 00:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following area, Jackson. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murphysboro, Elkville, Ava, Dowell and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST MONDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast, primarily on the north side of Bristol Bay. * COASTAL FLOODING...Sea levels rising 2 to 4 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could see minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats and other items in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow through cracks in the ice causing ponding water over shorefast ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 05:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:03:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN and Ripley. In Southwest Ohio, Butler and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 211 AM EST, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in St. Leon, and in Hamilton. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Monroe, Trenton, Franklin, Harrison, Batesville, Bright, South Middletown, Ross, Milan, Osgood, Seven Mile, Dunlap, Williamsdale, Logan, New Haven, New Miami and Sunman.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

