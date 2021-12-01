Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Moca, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 05:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:03:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN and Ripley. In Southwest Ohio, Butler and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 211 AM EST, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in St. Leon, and in Hamilton. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Monroe, Trenton, Franklin, Harrison, Batesville, Bright, South Middletown, Ross, Milan, Osgood, Seven Mile, Dunlap, Williamsdale, Logan, New Haven, New Miami and Sunman.
