DOJ releases new videos from January 6 insurrection

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is releasing new videos related to the January 6th...

www.cbsnews.com

Grobie
6d ago

Well they show the videos of the police letting them walk through and inviting them in I don’t trust these folks on the left

Reply(2)
7
CBS News

Meadows says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Washington — Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CNN first reported that Meadows wouldn't work with the committee. Meadows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wrcbtv.com

DOJ moves to limit Bannon media circus over January 6 investigation

Prosecutors have accused former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon of attempting to try his criminal case through the media instead of in court and have asked a judge to limit what Bannon can release publicly throughout the case, according to a new filing in DC District Court. Bannon is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Justice Department releases new January 6 footage

POLITICS
Catherine Herridge
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Senate committee hearing on oversight of U.S. Capitol Police after Jan. 6 insurrection

The Senate Rules and Administration Committee held a hearing on U.S. Capitol Police oversight following the Jan. 6 Capital Insurrection. Watch the hearing in the player above. USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton testified at the hearing on the attack that followed then-President Donald Trump’s remarks at a nearby ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, and left at least five dead, injured nearly 140 police officers, and caused extensive damage to the Congressional complex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

January 6 Panel Votes to Hold Former DOJ Official in Contempt

WASHINGTON - The House panel investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee's questions, even as the committee has agreed to let him come back for another try. The committee voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Senator Ted Cruz blocks Biden's State Department nominees

Senator Ted Cruz is one of the Republican senators slowing the confirmation of President Biden's State Department nominees. He says he is objecting because Mr. Biden is not sanctioning Moscow over a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with details.
CONGRESS & COURTS
