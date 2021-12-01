ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bungie’s Game2Give Fundraiser Returns

By Jacob Greenwood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie returns for the third year in a row leading their Game2Give fundraiser. Thus, this year they are, once again, asking gamers to come together and host their own Destiny 2 stream to raise money for the Bungie Foundation. In the past, the Bungie Foundation has raised over three-million...

#Fundraisers#Charity#The Bungie Foundation#The Bungie Community
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Review – Incredible But Tragic

Halo fans, myself included, have eagerly and sometimes impatiently awaited the arrival of Halo Infinite. 343 have finally delivered the follow-up to Halo 5: Guardians more than six years later. At this point, many are relatively aware of the immense, time-consuming challenges development studios face when creating massive AAA projects. While little is known of what occurred behind the scenes during these last six years, it’s evident that the direction shifted significantly at 343. Having played the entirety of Infinite’s campaign and spending nearly sixty hours across flights and the current state of multiplayer, I strongly believe the game could’ve used more time in development. Development is ongoing, but I’d have much preferred a more complete package on day one.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

SpellForce 3 Reforced is Available Today

SpellForce 3 Reforced is out today on PC. This upgraded edition of SpellForce 3 is a free upgrade if you already own the game on PC. SpellForce 3 Reforced adds several improvements, fixes, new game modes, and new features. Here are some key upgrades and additions:. Enhanced campaign experience. Visually...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Archeage Finishes 2021 with Fresh Updates for the New Year

Erenor is reborn. Now under new acting publisher Kakao Games. The MMORPG Archeage has been revitalized under its new publisher ushering in an age of new content. A press release discussed all of the new details. Kakao, in the press release, says the updates are “offering a day-one experience for...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The New Warframe Expansion Starts Later This Month

The new Warframe expansion, The New War, will begin on December 15. The New War will have players take control of new playable characters as they play as Kahl-175, Veso, and Teshin. This allows players to experience the war from different perspectives. The full Cinematic Quest sends players on a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Trailer Teases Halo-Like Magnum, Loot, And Space Horses To Celebrate Bungie's 30th Anniversary

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Bungie's founding, and to celebrate, the studio has plenty of new themed loot that'll be available inside of Destiny 2 from this week. The new content will be a mix of free and paid-for gear and activities that celebrate Bungie's legacy. In a new trailer to kick the festivities off, Bungie showed off the new Loot Cave-inspired Dungeon on the Cosmodrome, a new six-player activity that will be free to all Guardians, and several new armor sets.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Wishes Microsoft Had Kept Bungie

Xbox chief Phil Spencer reckons that Microsoft could have convinced Destiny developer Bungie to remain under its umbrella of studios had the split been on the cards in 2021, not 2007. In 2000, Microsoft snapped up Bungie and asked that Halo: Combat Evolved to be transformed into an exclusive launch...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Everspace 2 Releases a 2022 Roadmap

The Everspace 2 2022 Roadmap is out now for fans to check out. The devs have some more work to do before the 2023 launch, but they have done a great job so far, and I’m excited to see what the game becomes this year. Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Ever Forward Launches on Consoles

Ever Forward, the puzzle platformer from PM Studios and Pathea, goes forward again with today’s console release. Navigate the mysterious world of main character, Maya, as she tries to unravel the secrets of this strange place. Now you can help Maya on console. A press release today detailed the console editions, and highlights the story of Ever Forward.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Respawn Entertainment Pulls Titanfall 1 From All Storefronts

As any of its fans will tell you, Titanfall 2 is an absolute must-play – but the original? That was a bit more contentious on release. It’s always lived in the shadow of its sequel, but now, it might not “live” for much longer. As of today, you can’t buy the first Titanfall game anymore. And soon, any subscription services will follow suit – removing the game on March 1st, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

