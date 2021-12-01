ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

By WDTV News Staff
WTAP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is set to introduce a resolution on a vote of no-confidence in WVU President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. The resolution cites the administration’s refusal to issue a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite votes by faculty and students...

