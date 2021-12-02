ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Visa stock notches best day in a year as company sees travel-related spending improve

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Visa Inc. shares had their best trading day in more than a year after the company said that it saw improved cross-border spending trends now that more countries have relaxed travel-related...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Stocks#Getty Images Visa Inc#Mastercard Inc#European#Block#Barclays#Omicron#Distributed Ledger
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Heating and cooling specialist Trane Tech boosts dividend by 14%

Trane Technologies Plc said Friday it'll boost its quarterly dividend by 14% to 67 cents a share from 59 cents a share in the first quarter of 2022, subject to board approval. On an annual basis, the heating and cooling systems company will raise its dividend to $2.68 a share from $2.36 a share. Trane Technologies shares are up 31.3% in 2021, outpacing the 21.9% YTD gain by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

GTCR portfolio company Resonetics valued at $2.25 billion in minority stake sale to Carlyle

Private equity firms GTCR and Sverica Capital Management said Friday they sold a minority equity stake in portfolio company, Resonetics to funds affiliated with Carlyle in a deal that values the Nashua, N.H., medical micro-device manufacturer at about $2.25 billion. The firms did not disclose the dollar amount of the minority investment. Carlyle will join GTCR as a "meaningful shareholder" in Resonetics, the firms said. GTCR made its initial investment in Resonetics in 2018 in partnership with medical technology industry executive Robert "Chip" Hance. GTCR teamed up with Hance to form Regatta Medical in April 2017 to pursue opportunities in the medical device sector. In 2018, Regatta Medical announced a recapitalization transaction with Resonetics, for an undisclosed price. Sverica Capital management invested in Resonetics in 2014 and will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

AppLovin's stock drops after upsized offering by shareholders prices at discount

Shares of AppLovin Corp. slumped 8.9% toward a two-month low in morning trading Friday, after the app-software company said a secondary stock offering, which was upsized by 15%, priced at an 8.1% discount. The company, which went public in April, said selling shareholders offered 7.5 million shares in the offering, up from previous expectations of a 6.5 million share offering when the secondary was announced late Thursday. The shareholders raised $622.5 million, as the offering priced at $83.00, below Thursday's closing price of $90.32. The stock, which has tumbled 28.7% since closing at a record $114.85 on Nov. 11, has still gained 5.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.46% to $159.38 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.54 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.97% to $323.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $26.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.14% to $306.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $77.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy