Donald Trump complains that Boris Johnson is now ‘on the more liberal side’

By Breanna Robinson
 6 days ago
Former president Donald Trump complained about Prime Minister Boris Johnson being more on the “liberal side these days” during his first major foreign interview in months,

In the GB News special, host Nigel Farage brought up Mr Johnson seemingly “bonding” with President Joe Biden on wind energy, net zero strategy, and Cop26.

In response, Trump said he believed the PM was making a “big mistake.”

“Wind is the most expensive form of energy and they kill all the birds, and every 10 years you have to replace them ... but they just let them rot. Boris is wrong. If he’s going heavy into wind, he’s making a big mistake,” he said.

Despite this, Trump still insisted that he likes Johnson and always “got along with him” although he’s become more “liberal” over time, in Trump’s opinion.

“With energy, I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world and you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place,” he said.

Trump was then asked what would happen to the American economy if Democrats stayed in support of net zero carbon for the “next 20 or 30 years” to which he responded: “I think the carbon taxes they want to put on countries and people and companies - I think it’s ridiculous.”

He added: “Natural gas is very clean. It works out very well.”

Elsewhere, Trump said that he wasn’t a fan of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and that “she is very disrespectful to the Royal Family and maybe most importantly to the Queen”.

He also said that the US “is at the lowest point it’s ever been” following Biden’s decision to withdraw soldiers from Afghanistan.

“I don’t think it’s ever been in a position like this. We’re not respected anymore.”

