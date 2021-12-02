Gov. Hochul: 60 National Guard medical teams to be deployed to long-term care facilities in need of assistance

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that 60 National Guard medical teams will be deployed to long-term care facility locations in need of extra assistance.

It comes as a severe staffing shortage has forced the closure of two units and reduced admissions at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen.

Officials say the shortage mirrors a growing problem impacting health care following the pandemic and vaccine mandates for staff.

County officials say they've notified the state Department of Health Surge and Flex Operations Center and requested help but has not received a response.

News 12 reached out to them but has not heard back.