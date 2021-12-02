ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Gov. Hochul: 60 National Guard medical teams to be deployed to long-term care facilities in need of assistance

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2pc9_0dBahLt500

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that 60 National Guard medical teams will be deployed to long-term care facility locations in need of extra assistance.

It comes as a severe staffing shortage has forced the closure of two units and reduced admissions at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen.

Officials say the shortage mirrors a growing problem impacting health care following the pandemic and vaccine mandates for staff.

County officials say they've notified the state Department of Health Surge and Flex Operations Center and requested help but has not received a response.

News 12 reached out to them but has not heard back.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen, NY
Government
City
Goshen, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guard#Long Term Care Facility#Health Care#Long Term Care Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy