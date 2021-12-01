Instagram CEO Mosseri to testify for first time before Senate on Dec. 8

For the first time, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has agreed to testify in front of Congress over the app’s potential dangers and negative impact on young people. Mosseri is expected to appear before the Senate panel the week of December 6 over a series of hearings regarding the protection of children from online scenarios. Mosseri’s appearance comes after this year’s hearing with Meta‘s global head of safety, Antigone Davis and former employee turned whistle-blower Frances Haugen. Davis’ concerns regarding Instagram and Facebook’s effects on teenagers, particularly young girls have caused quite a stir amongst the public, politicians, as well as regulators.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO