Instagram CEO Mosseri to testify for first time before Senate on Dec. 8
Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Meta Platform Inc.'s Instagram business unit, will testify for the first time...www.marketwatch.com
Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Meta Platform Inc.'s Instagram business unit, will testify for the first time...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0