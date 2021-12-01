ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Instagram CEO Mosseri to testify for first time before Senate on Dec. 8

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Meta Platform Inc.'s Instagram business unit, will testify for the first time...

www.marketwatch.com

Related
Shore News Network

Instagram Rolls Out Teen Safety Features One Day Before CEO Will Testify In Congress

Instagram unveiled a host of child safety measures and parental controls for its app just one day before chief executive Adam Mosseri is due to testify in Congress. “At Instagram, we’ve been working for a long time to keep young people safe on the app,” Mosseri wrote in a blog post. “As part of that work, today we’re announcing some new tools and features to keep young people even safer on Instagram.”
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Head of Instagram Agrees To Testify Before Congress Over the App's Harmful Effect on Young People

For the first time, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has agreed to testify in front of Congress over the app’s potential dangers and negative impact on young people. Mosseri is expected to appear before the Senate panel the week of December 6 over a series of hearings regarding the protection of children from online scenarios. Mosseri’s appearance comes after this year’s hearing with Meta‘s global head of safety, Antigone Davis and former employee turned whistle-blower Frances Haugen. Davis’ concerns regarding Instagram and Facebook’s effects on teenagers, particularly young girls have caused quite a stir amongst the public, politicians, as well as regulators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
siliconangle.com

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri to appear before Congress on app’s safety

Adam Mosseri, chief of Meta Platforms Inc.-owned Instagram, will be grilled by the Senate in December, his first time in that particular hot seat. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will lead the hearing, in which a bipartisan panel will ask the Instagram boss questions about the safety of the app for children. This matter has become a cause célèbre since in a series of leaks this fall seemed to suggest that Meta was aware that the app hurt the mental health of the young but it ignored the research.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cheddar.com

Next Week on the Street: Earnings, Mosseri Testifies, Blue Origin Launch

Earnings season continues in the week of December 6 - 10, and that's only the start of a slate of events on the calendar that may move markets. We will also see executives from the crypto world and Instagram Head Adam Mosseri testify before members of Congress, and Square's name change to Block officially goes into effect.
STOCKS
