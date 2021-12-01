ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

By Laura Olson
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxCGp_0dBah6jR00

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its law should be upheld—and they also seemed open to the possibility of undoing other precedent-setting abortion cases.

Supporters of the Mississippi law argued not only that it should be upheld, but that two key cases that have determined when a woman has the right to seek an abortion also should be overturned: the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

That would allow states to decide if they want to allow the medical procedure within their borders, the lawyers contended.

“When an issue affects everyone, and when the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, arguing that the precedents set in prior landmark abortion cases “have failed.”

Attorneys arguing on behalf of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic and of the federal government told the justices that the right to an abortion was correctly established in the Roe v. Wade decision and then reaffirmed in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Undoing that right would have devastating consequences for people seeking abortions throughout the country, they said.

Some may be forced to travel out of state to seek care. If they lack the money and time off from work to do so, they may have no option beyond carrying a child to term, even if it is not in their best interest or that of their family, the lawyers said.

“There is no less need now than there was 30 years or 50 years ago for women to be able to make this fundamental choice for themselves about their bodies, lives and health,” said Julie Rickelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked Rickelman.

She noted that the Mississippi law would ban most abortions nine weeks earlier than the current legal standard, giving patients less time to navigate an array of regulatory barriers that some states have enacted to make it harder to seek an abortion.

The Roe decision established a legal right to an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, or 26 weeks. In the Casey decision, the court ruled that people can obtain an abortion until viability, or the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — generally about 24 weeks.

The case argued Wednesday is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Ramifications for dozens of states

Wednesday’s hearing came after the top court already has been grappling with abortion rights.

Since announcing in May that the justices would take up the Mississippi case, the court has heard arguments over a Texas law designed to skirt the court’s past decisions and ban abortions about six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle.

The pair of legal battles has thrust the contentious social issue back into the national spotlight, and thousands of activists in both support of and opposition to abortion rights flooded the sidewalks around the court on Wednesday to chant and wave signs.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices at Emory University in Atlanta, said she regularly attends local protests in support of abortion access, and is worried about what will happen in her state if Roe is overturned.

Many of her patients don’t know until their second or third trimester that they or their fetus have developed a medical issue that requires terminating a pregnancy, Verma said.

“A lot of times this is an act of compassion, that people are trying to do the right thing in their pregnancy or [for] their existing children,” she said.

The pending abortion case could spur a cascade of legal changes across two dozen states if justices back the restrictive Mississippi law — and potentially dismantle the landmark 1973 ruling affirming the right to an abortion.

A dozen states — including Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri and Idaho — have “trigger laws” that would go into effect banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and five others still have abortion bans that pre-date Roe v. Wade on the books, which would become enforceable again if the case is overturned.

Amanda Davis, of Virginia, said during an interview outside the court on Wednesday that she’s been attending protests against abortion rights since the 1990s. Her faith as a Christian helped her decide.

“The Bible says do not murder, and I consider abortion murder,” Davis said.

Debate over precedents

During Wednesday’s arguments, the court’s liberal members repeatedly emphasized the implications of undoing the prior rulings.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked at one point.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, giving the court its conservative majority, noted that if the Mississippi law is upheld, states would not be barred from allowing abortion.

He listed a long line of major cases in which the Supreme Court overruled precedents, including Brown v. Board of Education, which found that racial segregation in schools violated the Constitution.

If the court had adhered to its earlier decisions in those cases, Kavanaugh said, “the country would be a much different place.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar underscored how deeply the Roe decision has been woven into everyday American life, noting that while some people don’t agree with the decision, they know what the court ruled and what it means if they have an unintended pregnancy.

“For the court to reverse course now, I think would run counter to that societal reliance and the very concept we have of what equality is guaranteed to women in this country,” Prelogar said.

The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process

Winsome Sears made a political career of confounding people who told her she couldn’t do something; of zigging when conventional wisdom dictated that she zag. A Black, conservative, evangelical Republican woman and former Marine, she was told she had no business taking on an entrenched Democratic House of Delegates member from a deep blue Norfolk […] The post An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Could Biden’s infrastructure bill help heal the scars highways created?

From the interstate highway system to public housing, some of America’s most discriminatory and damaging policies have been implemented under the auspices of the need for better infrastructure. That’s why U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his first stop on a Virginia visit to tout the Democrats’ Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a walking […] The post Could Biden’s infrastructure bill help heal the scars highways created? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

The Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools

A petition to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school employees and all eligible students failed this week when the Virginia Department of Health opted to take no action on the request. In a decision posted Monday, the agency stated that it lacked the “clear statutory authority” to mandate the shots for employees. Under state law, the […] The post The Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Virginia Mercury

Virginia teacher shortages spiked during the pandemic. Experts are worried about what’s to come.

John Reaves works as a high school English teacher in Henrico County but commutes 30 miles to work from his home in Louisa. The drive takes time away from his kids, including his young daughter, and the current school year has been tough on him. Henrico, like every division across Virginia, is back to in-person […] The post Virginia teacher shortages spiked during the pandemic. Experts are worried about what’s to come. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation

Virginia took in $227.6 million for flood protection and low-income energy efficiency programs during its first year of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a carbon cap-and-invest market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Results from RGGI’s last quarterly auction of 2021 published Friday morning show the largest chunk of carbon change […] The post Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia health officials race to shift their sequencing strategy as omicron cases emerge

For months, whenever a lab in Virginia sequences a sample of the virus that causes COVID-19, it’s almost unfailingly been linked to the delta variant.  “It’s been really hard to see anything but delta,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, director of the clinical laboratory at UVA Health. Nationally, it accounts for 99 percent of new coronavirus […] The post Virginia health officials race to shift their sequencing strategy as omicron cases emerge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Amanda Davis
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin promises to ‘slash regulations’ on day one for business growth

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised business leaders Friday he would slash “job-killing regulations” and implement policies to “start winning big time” in the race to lure businesses and jobs to the region — laying out educational choice, diverse energy investments and lower taxes as top agenda items in his early days in office.  Youngkin’s remarks […] The post Youngkin promises to ‘slash regulations’ on day one for business growth appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulatory board denies Mountain Valley Pipeline compressor station permit

In a 6-1 vote, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board on Friday voted to deny an air permit for a proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania that would be a key part of the Southgate extension of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline.  “I have concluded that when we equitably consider — not just consider, but […] The post Virginia regulatory board denies Mountain Valley Pipeline compressor station permit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Dominion is abusing its monopoly. Time for a new model.

By John Hanger The power of voters and consumers to choose their representatives and suppliers of goods and services is the foundation of our government and economy. Indeed, in the marketplace, with the prominent exception of state-sanctioned utility monopolies, the single greatest consumer protection is the power of choice, the ability to take your business […] The post Dominion is abusing its monopoly. Time for a new model. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Gas pipeline upgrades planned to increase capacity to Hampton Roads

Columbia Gas Transmission announced plans Wednesday to replace almost 50 miles of pipeline south of Petersburg and upgrade existing compressor stations to increase gas supply to the Hampton Roads region.  “The community has outlined the need for the replacement of an existing line built in the 1950s in order to bring greater natural gas reliability […] The post Gas pipeline upgrades planned to increase capacity to Hampton Roads  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Mississippi Solicitor
Virginia Mercury

The NRA could be winning its long game even as it appears to be in dire straits

By Robert Spitzer, State University of New York College at Cortland No observer of contemporary gun politics could fail to notice a jarring disconnect between the two very different trajectories of the gun rights movement today. On the one hand, more states are allowing Americans to carry weapons in public without permits, and the gun-rights […] The post The NRA could be winning its long game even as it appears to be in dire straits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests — though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030?

Is the pump primed for more federal funding of conservation initiatives in Virginia? President Joe Biden’s administration, in alignment with United Nations climate goals, set the bar high in its America the Beautiful initiative with a challenge to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, but “it’s too early here to […] The post How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Virginia Mercury

As a staffing crisis continues, Virginia tries to overhaul its mental health response system

When Alyssa Ward was tasked with overhauling Virginia’s mental health crisis system, she never imagined she’d be training hundreds of therapists live on YouTube from her guest bedroom. But when COVID-19 hit, that’s exactly what happened. The state’s push to reform its mental health coverage weathered a nearly two-year-long pandemic and weeks of uncertainty after […] The post As a staffing crisis continues, Virginia tries to overhaul its mental health response system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Don’t let a predatory company weaken local news coverage even more in Virginia

It’s no surprise journalists at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and other newspapers around the country are fighting a takeover bid by Alden Global Capital. It’s one of the most rapacious hedge funds targeting the media industry today, and its arrogant executives have proven they don’t care a whit about the carnage they unleash on communities. Writers, […] The post Don’t let a predatory company weaken local news coverage even more in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

World’s largest oyster restoration completed on Piankatank River

‘Tis the season for champagne and oysters — and nowhere is more flush with the beloved bivalve than Virginia’s Piankatank River.  With more than 438 acres of restored oyster reef, the Piankatank is home to what Nature Conservancy Virginia Chesapeake Bay Program Director Andy Lacatell says is “the largest completed oyster restoration project on the […] The post World’s largest oyster restoration completed on Piankatank River appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

‘We have to take it back’: Mattaponi protest wants Va. to recognize new leadership

Christine Custalow had lived for 83 years on the sacred soil her Mattaponi ancestors had inhabited for centuries before things on the tribe’s sovereign reservation finally went too far for her. It’s hard to appreciate what drove her to stand quietly on Wednesday beside Capitol Square’s historic Bell Tower as her children and grandchildren told […] The post ‘We have to take it back’: Mattaponi protest wants Va. to recognize new leadership appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
623
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy