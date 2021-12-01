COVID-19 positivity rate on Long Island jumps to over 5%

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Long Island is now above 5%, which is double what it was only a month ago.

Dr. Mangala Marasimhan of Northwell Health says there are a few explanations as to why Long Island's infections are rising while New York City remains under a 3% positivity rate.

"The rates on Long Island, in terms of vaccinations, are not as good as they are in the city," Marasimhan says. "We're seeing a lot of unvaccinated pockets across Long Island."

The doctor also says people across Long Island also aren't wearing masks much anymore in indoor settings.

According to the New York state Health Department, a little over 1,500 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.