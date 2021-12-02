ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Bellone, PBA agree on new police reforms in Suffolk, including body cams for officers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYMpt_0dBagpbe00

Suffolk County and the Police Benevolent Association has reached a deal on police reform measures aimed at increasing accountability and transparency in the department.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk PBA President Noel Digerolamo reached a final agreement that will eventually have 1,600 patrol officers wearing body cameras.

Suffolk Police Reform Progress

The first cameras will be put on uniforms in early 2022 with each officer seeing an extra $3,000 in their paychecks every year.

The total cost to taxpayers will be $4.8 million a year, an amount that police reform advocates say is too much.

"I think fiscally it's irresponsible that we have a county government that's going to allocate $4.8 million for cops to wear body cameras to do the job they swore to do," says Elmer Flores of the Long Island Social Justice Network.

Suffolk County also announced $1 million in the budget to go to mental health response training and programs. It also involves hiring civilian employees who are not officers to work in police precincts.

"Some residents may feel more comfortable initially speaking to a civilian when coming to the desk," Bellone says.

The county will also hire three more human rights investigators to work for a total of seven on the Human Rights Commission. Residents can make a complaint about police misconduct to the group.

The investigators will have access to a data portal shared with the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

The commission, however, cannot interview officers directly or subpoena documents.

A county spokesman says all 1,600 body cameras should be on officers by the middle of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bellone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pba#Police Misconduct#Suffolk Police#Police Reform#Internal Affairs Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy