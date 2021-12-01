ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs fans can still dream on Carlos Correa and Trevor Story

By Ryan O'Rourke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead-up to the CBA expiration and highly likely lockout has been a tough one for Chicago Cubs fans to swallow. Just this week, we’ve seen large swathes of top free agents come off the board all while Jed Hoyer just twiddled his thumbs. Javy Baez? Gone. Jon Gray? Poof. Kevin...

cubbiescrib.com

Houston Chronicle

What teams are still in the running to sign Carlos Correa?

An offseason filled with big-money free agent shortstops has led to a flurry of signings with just two still on the market: The Astros' Carlos Correa and Rockies' Trevor Story. The Rangers snapped up Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) earlier in the...
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees icon Derek Jeter coolly rejects Carlos Correa in savage interview

On Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter closed the book on this week’s Carlos Correa trash-talking saga in the same manner of Jon Hamm’s iconic Don Draper on “Mad Men”. You remember that, right? When hotshot young copywriter Michael Ginsberg approached Don in the elevator and snarled at him, “I feel bad for you,” before Don countered with, “I don’t think about you at all”?
bleachernation.com

Cubs Reportedly Among the Teams That Have Been in Contact with Carlos Correa

I can’t say I didn’t light up just a little bit extra tonight, when I saw this rumor drop *after* the Cubs signed free agent starter Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal. That signing makes this rumor lean that much closer to the realm of possibility … at least more than it would’ve felt 12 hours ago.
Yardbarker

Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
FanSided

Former All-Star Scooter Gennett rips MLB, Carlos Correa in tweet

Former MLB All-Star Scooter Gennett ripped Major League Baseball and former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in a tweet on Monday. Gennett, the 31-year-old former second baseman, last played in the majors in 2019, when he split the season between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. In a tweet on Monday, the 2018 All-Star criticized MLB for letting a “cheater” be able to get $300 million in free agency.
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard really wants to strike out Carlos Correa

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching in the American League for the first time in his career, and he is really looking forward to getting a shot at one batter in particular. The new Los Angeles Angels pitcher spoke this week with MLB Network and was asked which player he would most like to strike out.
Detroit News

Tigers still in pursuit of a shortstop, but Carlos Correa's price might be too steep

Detroit — For the record, AJ Hinch had a ham and cheese omelette, he didn’t stay for lunch and he was there just to deliver a baby present. That’s the whole story behind the viral, under-the-table cell phone paparazzi snap of Hinch and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa eating at a Tiny Boxwoods restaurant in Houston last week.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Carlos Correa

The free agent market has been slowly moving for about a week now, but most of the players to this point who have signed are pitchers. Eduardo Rodriguez went to the Detroit Tigers, Noah Syndergaard took a huge one-year deal to swap coasts and pitch for the Los Angeles Angels, and Justin Verlander showed loyalty to the Houston Astros and returned in a lucrative short-term contract.
Houston Chronicle

Scooter Gennett has harsh words for 'cheater' Carlos Correa

Scooter Gennett, who played seven seasons in the big leagues but has been out of baseball since 2019, hopped on Twitter to blast Carlos Correa on Sunday morning. “@mlb about to let a cheater who shouldn’t be playing baseball get a 300 million dollar contract,” Gennett posted on Twitter. “The big leagues is broken. And people wonder why I’d rather be at home then (sic) in a big league stadium. If he had a soul he’d give all 300 million to all the players careers he ruined.”
FanSided

Astros: AJ Hinch Answers Questions About Breakfast With Carlos Correa

Former Astros’ manager AJ Hinch answers questions about meeting with Carlos Correa. Last week, a few pictures circled the internet of former Houston Astros‘ manager AJ Hinch and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Hinch, now managing the Detroit Tigers, was having breakfast at a Houston restaurant last Thursday with Correa, as many speculated they discussed him signing with the Tigers.
Houston Chronicle

How the Astros messed up the Carlos Correa contract talks

Look, it’s entirely possible the Astros never intended to re-sign Carlos Correa. Why you wouldn't do whatever it takes to re-sign your elite Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star, Gold Glove shortstop who has become the face of your franchise entering his age 27 season ... well that's a good question for another time.
Houston Chronicle

Carlos Correa free agency tracker

Rejecting the Astros’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer on Wednesday freed Carlos Correa from the only franchise he’s ever known. The decision is procedural and does not prevent the Astros from pursuing a reunion with their superstar shortstop, but nothing in their history suggests it will happen. Houston had exclusive...
Bless You Boys

Tigers can afford to sign Carlos Correa

Major League Baseball’s free agent season is underway and with a lockout and accompanying transaction freeze looming, the Carlos Correa coaster is speeding right along. Up, down, up, down, full speed ahead. It’s easy to get caught up in a game of speculation, or to take tweets and rumors all...
InsideThePinstripes

One MLB Insider Believes Yankees Won’t Land Carlos Correa

Prior to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 2 which sparked MLB’s first lockout since 1994, the Yankees were among the teams that were in contact with free agent superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, as Mark Berman of Fox 26 reported. And although Correa and the Yankees seem...
NESN

Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Sets Record Straight About Meeting With Carlos Correa

The Detroit Tigers seemingly entered the Carlos Correa conversation last week, when manager A.J. Hinch was spotted with the free agent shortstop at a restaurant in Houston. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the pair started with breakfast and stayed until lunch but no deal was in the works. And days later, Hinch seemingly attempted to set the record straight.
FanSided

Astros’ Case for Signing Marcus Semien, if Carlos Correa Departs

The Astros have been reportedly in contact with Marcus Semien, but could he be Houston’s next shortstop?. Let’s face it Houston Astros fans, there is a very high possibility that Carlos Correa will not be on the team in 2022. However, I believe there will be a very capable replacement playing shortstop in Houston next year, and his name is Marcus Semien.
