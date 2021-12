Ray Allen is one of the best shooters ever, and a Hall-of-Famer. He is well-known for playing a role in two different championships for the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. One of the most iconic moments in Ray Allen's career was a game-tying shot against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. Allen rose up high and shot over Tony Parker, making a shot for the Miami Heat which would ultimately allow them to get victory in that game and the series itself.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO