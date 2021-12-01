Suspect in Birmingham murder turns herself over to police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Days after a woman was found dead in Birmingham , a suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Kaylin Landon Sparks, 20, turned herself over to law enforcement Wednesday in the death of Donnika Sills. Sparks is charged with capital murder.

On Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, where Sills, 30, was found dead along the road and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sparks is being held at the Birmingham Jail on no bond.

