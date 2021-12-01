ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Suspect in Birmingham murder turns herself over to police

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYttL_0dBagODN00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Days after a woman was found dead in Birmingham , a suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

3 men charged for Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins following Saturday pursuit

Kaylin Landon Sparks, 20, turned herself over to law enforcement Wednesday in the death of Donnika Sills. Sparks is charged with capital murder.

On Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, where Sills, 30, was found dead along the road and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sparks is being held at the Birmingham Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 13

"Saltine American"
4d ago

With what's written, sounds like she could have easily gotten away with the murder. You've got to credit her for coming forward. May you now Rest In Peace Donnika Sills 🕊️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Officer stabbed when responding to noise complaint in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer police officer was stabbed by a woman when responding to a noise disturbance Sunday night, authorities said. The officer responded to the 3500 block of 8th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. and approached the woman. Police said she became aggressive and caused an altercation with the officer. The woman, […]
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in parking lot of Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Daontay Dawon Jarrett, 30, of Birmingham was identified as the victim. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 900 block of Aspen Drive […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Wiat
CBS 42

Birmingham man found shot dead inside car identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police found a man dead from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon when responding to a reported traffic accident in the Zion City community. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of 87th Street North and 7th Avenue North. When they arrived, they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Teenager shot at Vestavia Hills church identified

UPDATE 12/4: VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. According to the statement, Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday. According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 […]
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Man drowns in Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa County

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man drowned in the Black Warrior River Friday morning while trying to help someone in the water, police say. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Burchfield Branch Park at 11:26 a.m. Friday regarding a reported drowning at Burchfield Branch Park. The victim was 67-year-old […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy