POTUS

Fans buy out Trump’s new book as sales dwarf Chris Christie’s

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Supporters and fans of former President Donald Trump scooped up over 70,000 copies of his new, and pricey, book Our Journey Together in its first week, and his publisher expects to sell out the first run of 100,000 tomorrow.

In just the first day, the coffee table-style book of 300 photos and handwritten captions describing his four impactful years in office made $1 million, and Barnes and Noble has declared it one of their bestsellers.

The sales figures, provided exclusively to Secrets, dwarfed a competing political book from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, which sold a reported 2,289 in the first week, prompting Trump to declare the sales “paltry.”

Barnes and Noble said the Trump book is a bestseller.

Also, by comparison, Trump’s book beat one of his chief critics, ABC’s Jonathan Karl, whose book sold 24,000 in the first week.

Donald Trump Jr., who formed Winning Team Publishing with family adviser Sergio Gor to get his father’s book out, told Secrets, “We’re crushing it.”

He added, “I think it would easily qualify to be a New York Times No. 1 bestseller. And we’re doing it ourselves, taking on a big old industry. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Much smaller sales numbers often reach the New York Times' No. 1 slot, and Trump's is priced at $74.99. Signed copies sell for $229.99.

Gor, the president of Winning Team, added, “There isn't anyone like President Donald Trump. The demand we have seen for his book has surpassed all expectations. We expect to sell out of the first print run — 100,000 copies by tomorrow! An incredible success!”

Comments / 395

Mark
4d ago

Trump's Our Journey Together picture books high sales are attributed to the fact that most of his followers cant read...... Teeth optional. 🤔😜

Reply(28)
147
RLTR
4d ago

It's hilarious 😆😆😆😆.The perfect gift for the trumpard in your life, picture books are for those who can't read, gotta admit that he knew exactly what would attract his base.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(4)
91
Jon Varner
3d ago

I cant wait for the sales data to get leaked, so we can find out how many he bought himself. I'd be willing to bet a good deal were bought using money from his charity foundation.

Reply(3)
33
