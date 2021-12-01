ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in...

vavel.com

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Liverpool put four past sorry Everton and set new goalscoring record

It wasn’t quite the humiliation that Everton feared, but it wasn’t far off. Barring the briefest of spells midway through the game, the 239th Merseyside derby was Liverpool’s all the way. It is often said that derby games don’t reflect the teams’ current form, but that wasn’t the case here; this showed just where Liverpool and Everton currently are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool run riot in Merseyside derby on torturous night for Everton and Rafael Benitez

The nightmare scenario happened for the home supporters and it was far more searing than they could’ve ever envisioned. There were 21 minutes on the clock when Rafael Benitez had his name sung at Goodison Park as Everton manager for the first time, but the 2,902 voices belonged to Liverpool’s gloating section.The scoreboard read to the title contenders then. The Spaniard would be serenaded by more chants when his team had two more goals smashed past them to compound their overwhelming misery of an eight match winless run.To contextualise that further, they have collected two points from the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats From Everton's 4-1 Destruction by Liverpool

The Merseyside derby has been lopsided for a long while now; until Everton shocked Liverpool at an empty Anfield last season, their last win over their rivals was way back in October 2010. At Goodison Park, the story has been one of stalemate, with 8 of the 9 previous meetings drawn, but that narrative changed sharply as the Blues were blown away last night by their neighbours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Bizarre West Ham goal sinks Chelsea as Liverpool top Premier League

West Ham beat leaders Chelsea 3-2 courtesy of Arthur Masuaku's bizarre late goal on Saturday as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp winner against Wolves. On a day when all the contenders in the top flight are in action, champions Manchester City can claim top spot they win the late match against struggling Watford. Elsewhere, Newcastle won for the first time this season to clamber off the bottom of the table and give new manager Eddie Howe hope they can survive. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had lost just once in the Premier League before Saturday's match at the London Stadium and had conceded only six goals in 14 matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Marcel Brands leaves director of football role at Everton

Marcel Brands has left his role as director of football at Everton the club confirmed late on Sunday night.The Dutchman had been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and was involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.It failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season, Brands was relieved of his duties.“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as director of football,” a club statement read.“The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unwanted legend Divock Origi revels as Liverpool's underestimated understudy

“Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us,” smiled Jurgen Klopp. The legend of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton, Everton and Everton may also be the legend of Wolves now. Saturday’s winner at Molineux may have transported Liverpool back to 2019, to the time when Origi felt deadly in short bursts and likely to provide late drama. But part of the curiosity of Origi, the Champions League final scorer that season who has rarely been a regular for Liverpool, is that he was the unwanted legend.Not by Klopp, whose crowning glory was facilitated by Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

WTOP

Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A section of Everton fans left their seats after the 27th minute of the English Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday to signal their unhappiness at the board amid the club’s 27th season without a trophy. Some of the fans were seen making their way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup 3rd round draw: When is it, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

There could be potential for upsets on the cards when the FA Cup third round takes place tonight, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition and joining those from non-league and the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far. Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight entering the draw. The third round draw will take ahead of the second-round fixture between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

