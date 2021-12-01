Man found guilty for 2017 aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Hinds County jury found a man guilty for an aggravated assault that happened in Jackson in 2017.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Lucky L. Turner will be sentenced on December 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Turner was found guilty of shooting Jeffery Johnson at the Chuck Stop Food Mart on Northside Drive in Jackson. The shooting happened on November 23, 2017.

