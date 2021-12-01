ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man found guilty for 2017 aggravated assault in Jackson

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjuvM_0dBaen1000

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Hinds County jury found a man guilty for an aggravated assault that happened in Jackson in 2017.

Man shot, killed on Capitol Street in Jackson

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Lucky L. Turner will be sentenced on December 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Turner was found guilty of shooting Jeffery Johnson at the Chuck Stop Food Mart on Northside Drive in Jackson. The shooting happened on November 23, 2017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Trial begins for man accused in 2018 homicide in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused of killing a woman in 2018 began in Hinds County Circuit Court on Monday, December 6. Prosecutors said Jason C. Garrett shot and killed Brittney Green on December 16, 2018, at convenience store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. He was charged with two […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in Crenshaw, MS mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a man has been arrested following a deadly mass shooting in Quitman County. The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department says Juanthean Williams has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi. The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Utica man killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hinds County. The crash happened on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road on Sunday, December 5 around 11:45 p.m. According to troopers, a 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Pike County deputies find meth during traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man they said was in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies said Preston Houston was pulled over for a routine traffic stop near McComb-Holmesville Road on Friday, December 3. They said he was found with one gram of meth. Houston was charged with […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed at Texaco on State Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a deadly shooting that happened on State Street Saturday afternoon. According to witnesses, the man was shot inside a vehicle outside the Texaco gas station. The Hinds County coroner responded to the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time. WJTV 12 News has reached […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for trafficking cocaine in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to one count of trafficking cocaine in Franklin County on Thursday, December 2. Juvenal O. Mora was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five years suspended and 15 years to serve. He will also serve five years of post release supervision. Mora was also ordered […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 3 in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Yazoo County. The crash happened on Friday, December 3, 2021, just before 10:45 p.m. on Highway 3 near McGraw Road. According to Trooper Ron Bosarge, a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on the […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for deadly shooting on I-55 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find the 24-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on I-55. Jakavilus Willis is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened on […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Chuck Stop Food Mart#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Jerry Robinson of Jasper County

Correction: A previous news release from MBI stated Robinson may have been accompanied by someone. They sent an updated news release, and the story has been changed to reflect that information. JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Wayne Robinson, 71, of Pachuta. Robinson was […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Wednesday kidnapping in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Investigators said they received a call about a disturbance at Village Square Apartments. When deputies arrived, they noticed the back door of one of the apartments had been kicked in, and there were signs […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Glenda Webb of Forest

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb of Forest. She was last seen Friday, December 3, 2021, at about 8:00 p.m. near Hillsboro Ludlow Road in Scott County. Investigators said Webb is believed to be in a 2010 gray Honda Odyssey with a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Pamela Perez of Tylertown

UPDATE: WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Pamela Jean Perez has been canceled. According to authorities, she has been located and is safe. WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean Perez, of Tylertown. According to MBI, Perez was last […]
TYLERTOWN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Oxford police charge mother with manslaughter after daughter dies from fentanyl

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a mother after they said her infant daughter died from fentanyl toxicity. Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on September 15, 2021, for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Tyree Jones sworn-in as Hinds County Sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyree Jones was sworn-in as Hinds County sheriff on Friday, December 3, 2021. Jones defeated interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler in the runoff election on Tuesday, November 23. The election results were certified by the Hinds County Election Commission Friday afternoon. According to Jones, his first order of business […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford shooting video ‘bone chilling,’ sheriff says

Two days after police say a 15-year-old killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said viewing the security camera and cell phone footage of the frantic moments is among the most difficult things he's done in his career.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution — a request that comes weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death. “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith,” Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said in a handwritten letter filed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy