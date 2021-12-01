ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

World AIDS Day December 1 – Prevention is Treatment

Atlanta – World AIDS Day, observed each year on December 1, is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and remember those who have died from an HIV-related illness. Started in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first-ever...

World AIDS Day: Strides Made, but COVID Caution

No one really understood HIV in the early days of the virus, how it acted. Medical professionals couldn’t even predict how the bodies were going to be after death. As a mortician, Margo Malone recalls how they treated HIV much the same way as with the start of COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, she was getting at least one AIDS death every day or every other day.
Reflecting on World AIDS Day at the Intersection of Pandemics

People who know better, do better. We owe it to those who didn’t make it, to do what we can now, to end this disease — after all, that’s what friends are for. Gary Bailey, MSW, ACSW is currently a Professor of Practice at Simmons School of Social Work and at the Simmons School of Nursing. At the School of Social Work he coordinates the Dynamics of Racism and Oppression sequence. He chairs the School of Social Work Awards Committee; is Chair of the Simmons University Black Administrators, Faculty and Staff Council (BAFAS); is a member of the Simmons Faculty Senate; is vice chair of the Simmons President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council (PDIAC) and co-Chaired the Simmons University Initiative on Human Rights and Social Justice.
On World AIDS Day, COVID-19 Vaccines Are Critical

Newswise — Dec. 1, 2021— People living with HIV experience more severe outcomes and have higher comorbidities from COVID-19 than people not living with HIV, according to the 2020 UNAIDS Global Update. In mid-2021, most people living with HIV did not have access to COVID-19 vaccines. This World AIDS Day, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the American Thoracic Society is a founding member, is calling on governments, health advocates and non-government organisations to strengthen their response to AIDS and COVID-19 by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible worldwide.
Candlelight vigil held in Columbia for World AIDS Day

A candlelight vigil is held in Columbia to recognize World Aids Day. World Aids Day takes place on December 1 each year. Dozens of supporters attended the vigil at Broadway and 9th Street, which was organized by Spectrum Health Care. Supporters lined Broadway with red ribbon flags to honor those who have died of AIDS.
Maine organizations to commemorate World AIDS Day

BANGOR, Maine — Today is World AIDS Day, a day for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS by urging them to show support for people living with the disease and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. In 2020, nearly 38 million people were living with...
A community comes together to commemorate World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a candlelight vigil to commemorate World AIDS Day. World AIDS Day takes place on Dec. 1 each year. This year marking 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths in the United States. It’s an opportunity...
Free testing in Ingham County for World AIDS Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status. On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the department will be hosting a free, confidential, and anonymous testing clinic at the Forest Community Health Center located at 2316 S Cedar Street in Lansing.
World AIDS Day: Progress Seen, but Inequities Persist

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Some progress has been made in the U.S. fight against HIV, with new infections falling among white gay and bisexual men over the past decade. But their Black and Hispanic counterparts did not see that advance, health officials say. The continuing inequities show...
Chicago Commemorates World AIDS Day With Garden Dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day. On Wednesday morning, the city of Chicago gave us an early look at the new garden dedicated to those fighting HIV and AIDS. Jussie Smollett Trial: Abel Osundairo, One Of Two Brothers Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Says Smollett 'Wanted Me To Fake Beat Him Up'
Florida Dept. of Health recognizes World AIDS Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday is World Aids Day. This year marks four decades since the first cases of the disease were reported. The Florida Department of Health held an event in Tallahassee Wednesday to recognize the lives lost to this disease and provide the community with educational resources. Florida’s...
Community organizations recognize World Aids Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — World Aids Day is recognized every December 1 and local organizations are doing their part to raise awareness surrounding HIV/AIDS. This year marks the 10th anniversary of B.A.S.I.C. NWFL and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church holding their World Aids Day vigil together. Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, read a proclamation […]
Columbia residents celebrate World Aids Day

COLUMBIA — The health community has recognized Dec. 1 as World Aids Day, which is the first-ever global health day. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 38 million people are currently living with HIV, and tens of millions have died of aids-related causes. “I remember what it was like in...
