Plain clothes officer, not suspect, knocked on classroom door in video from Michigan school shooting

Authorities are setting the record straight on a widely circulated video from the Michigan school shooting that appeared to show the suspect trying to lure students who were barricaded in a classroom.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard revealed during a Wednesday press conference that the man heard in the video was not the suspect and was likely a plain clothes officer.

In the video, the person was heard saying, "Sheriff's office. It's safe to come out." Clearly terrified that this could potentially be the suspect, no one opened the door, and someone in the classroom responded, "We're not willing to take that risk right now."

"OK, well come to the door and look at my badge, bro," the voice says.

The use of the word "bro" then appears to set off a red flag for the students as they are seen quickly fleeing out a nearby window, running for their lives.

Bouchard said it was likely a plain clothes officer who used the word "bro" to calm the students down.

Deputies had rushed to the school as more than 100 calls flooded 911 dispatchers with reports of a shooter. They arrested the alleged gunman, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, in a hallway within minutes of their arrival.