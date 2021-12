WAZ031-070000- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then. rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to. 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to. 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO