ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Crackdown Awaits After SEC 'Fastball' Attempt, Feds Warn

By Brenda Bouw
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwWHg_0dBadnyn00

Cryptocurrency exchanges continue to feel the heat from the Securities and Exchange Commission over what regulators say is a lack of protection for people who invest in digital currencies.

On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and former SEC chair Jay Clayton discussed the skyrocketing growth of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum at the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit.

The pair acknowledged the promise of new payment technologies but flagged the potential for fraud, scams and other abuse without the right investor backstops.

“I think new technologies do not persist for long if they stay outside the public policy framework,” Gensler said at the event, according to a Markets Media report. “If you are a proponent of projects or this space, then you should know that without trust the public is not going to stay in sufficient numbers that you want in the long-term.”

Clayton, who served in the role under former President Donald Trump, agreed with his successor that crypto exchanges and issuers need to comply more with existing securities laws.

He cited attempts by some in the industry to bypass those laws during his time at the helm of the SEC.

“In this marketplace, there were a lot of people who…thought they could throw a fastball by the regulators and decided that they were going to take their chances of pushing the regulatory envelope with the hope that regulation would come in that direction,” he said, according to a report from MarketWatch.

Gensler said the SEC would “use the enforcement tool,” with crypto exchanges as needed, but that, “I think a better approach for these platforms … is to work to get registered within the law,” he said during the event, according to the MarketWatch report.

It noted that the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchanges – Coinbase Global, Kraken Inc. and FTX US – are regulated by federal and state authorities but not as securities exchanges.

Gensler, who took over the top SEC job in the spring – with a promise to increase transparency and reduce risk – recently described cryptocurrency as the “Wild West,” while asking lawmakers to give his agency more power to regulate it.

He said the legislative priority should center on crypto trading, lending, and DeFi platforms.

TheStreet Recommends: Here's Why Gold and Crypto Should Be In Your Portfolio Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nNi6_0dBadnyn00

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Feds investigating Trump’s social media start-up deal, business partners say

Business partners of former President Trump’s social media start-up revealed Monday that the Biden administration is investigating their business, according to regulatory filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each have requested information from Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC),...
POTUS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin May Have Moved Pass 'Bloody Saturday' But Extreme Fear' Continues To Overshadow Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 3.3% to $2.26 trillion Sunday evening. What Happened: The apex coin was up 0.31% at $48,744.71. Bitcoin has plunged 15.62% over a seven-day trailing period. Comparatively, the second-largest coin Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 1.47% higher...
MARKETS
CNN

Federal regulators are investigating the Trump SPAC deal

(CNN) — The shell company that is facilitating former President Donald Trump's return to Wall Street disclosed Monday that federal regulators are investigating the deal. In October, Trump announced a new media venture that would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." That new entity, chaired by the former president, agreed to go public through a merger with Digital World, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gary Gensler
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC’s Gensler Speaks Against Bitcoin ETFs; Singapore Regulator Suspends Crypto Exchange Over BTS Scheme; Charlie Munger Attacks Crypto; Bitcoin Under $50,000 After Tumultuous Weekend

Gary Gensler, SEC chair, says bitcoin exchange-traded funds could be ripe for manipulation and fraud, a Bloomberg report says. Gensler, speaking with Senate Banking Committee top Republican Pat Toomey, said that although non-U.S. regulators have approved ETFs, the SEC wouldn’t be influenced by that. Gensler said he’s fine with futures-based...
CURRENCIES
Law.com

DOJ’s Latest Attempt To Tame the Crypto-Creature: NCET

The formation of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team heralds a focus of enforcement resources towards the financial ecosystem that allows ransomware and similar threats to flourish. Gone are the days when cryptocurrency could remain largely ignored and safely relegated to a dark corner of the internet: Today, even telephone and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fastball#Sec#Markets Media#Marketwatch#Coinbase Global#Kraken Inc#Ftx Us
Telegraph

Crackdown on crypto firms needed to ‘wreck’ ransomware, says ex-GCHQ boss

Regulators need to “wreck the business model” of ransomware gangs by cracking down on cryptocurrency companies that facilitate Bitcoin payments, according to the former head of GCHQ. Robert Hannigan, who was director of Britain’s signals intelligence agency from 2014 to 2017, said more coordinated action was needed to tackle a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy