Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Gas Station

A man was arrested and accused of robbing a Long Island gas station.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that 56-year-old Mustafa Demirezen, of Lynbrook, was charged with first-degree robbery in the incident on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

SCPD said Demirezen entered Valero, located at 10 Long Island Ave. in Wyandanch, at about 1 a.m. and ordered the clerk to give him cash.

When the clerk refused, Demirezen went behind the counter, grabbed a knife and fought the clerk, police said.

The clerk called 911, and Demirezen left without the cash, SCPD reported.

Police said an officer found Demirezen in the parking lot and arrested him.

Demirezen was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, SCPD said.

