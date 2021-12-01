ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

21-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Shots-Fired Incident On Roadway In Region

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXEnO_0dBadYgm00

A 21-year-old has been charged following an incident in which shots were allegedly fired on a roadway in the region.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Rockland County.

That's when Orangetown Police Department officers responded to the area of 49 West Central Ave. in Pearl River.

As a result of the investigation, the Orangetown Police recovered a firearm and placed two people in custody.

The Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to process the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, Orangetown Police announced the arrest of Brandon I. Andino, of Norfolk, Virginia.

He was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony
  • Prohibited use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor

Andino is being held in the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

"The Orangetown Police Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation as well as the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their assistance at the scene," Orangetown PD Captain Michael Shannon said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Mercer County Man, 64, Fatally Struck By Car: Police

A 64-year-old Mercer County man was killed after being struck by a car before dawn Sunday, authorities said.Officers responding to the pedestrian crash on Route 1 North at the Square of West Windsor found the man, of Princeton, unresponsive just after 6:20 a.m., West Windsor Police said.He was pron…
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle In Hudson Valley

A child suffered a leg injury after being hit by a vehicle on a roadway in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place a little after 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at 372 Blauvelt Road in Monsey, said the Ramapo Police.The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center with a minor leg injury, police …
MONSEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearl River, NY
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ave#Orangetown Pd
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Crash In Region

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in the region. Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County on State Route 55 in the Town of Neversink at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to New York State Police.Police said investigators determined that…
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Long Island Apartment Fire

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a Long Island apartment fire.The blaze broke out in Patchogue at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on 75 Rider Ave.When the fire was extinguished by Patchogue Fire Department members, an adult woman was found dead in the residence, Suffo…
PATCHOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Allentown Crash, Police Say

Allentown police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car over the weekend.Officers were called to Carlisle Street and Hanover Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Allentown police said.One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.Police did not specify i…
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Homicide Charges Filed In Fatal Doylestown Fire: DA

Authorities in Bucks County on Monday were expected to announce homicide charges filed in connection with a weekend house fire that left one person dead in Doylestown.Check back for details. This is a developing story. Original story below.Neighbors of one Doylestown community called 911 after bein…
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
171K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy