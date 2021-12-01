ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots And More To Headline Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2022

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago

For one day only, the worlds of Hip-Hop and neo-soul will join forces for a timeless celebration. Previously held at the Queen Mary Ship & Events Park in California’s Long Beach, Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2022 is moving to the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Downtown L.A. for its star-studded event.

On March 19, fans will get to experience headliners—most of whom are Los Angeles natives—like Erykah Badu , Nas , The Roots , Miguel , Jhené Aiko plus R&B legends, Musiq Soulchild, Angie Stone, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Goapele, Bilal, and Flying Lotus. Also featured in the once-in-a-lifetime lineup are rising stars, Charlotte Day Wilson of Toronto and Ravyn Lenae of Chicago.

Tickets go on presale this Friday (Dec. 3) at 10 a.m. PT and will only be available for those who sign up for early access. All remaining tickets for the general public will go live at 2 p.m. PT. General admission begins at $184.99. GA+ starts at $249.99 and VIP tickets—only available for fans 21 and older—begin at $399.99.

GA tickets include food, bars, merchandise, and free water stations. GA+ and VIP tickets include a dedicated entry lane at the main entrance and access to air-conditioned restrooms.

Check out this behind this scenes video from Yuna’s 2019 performance at Smokin Grooves below.

