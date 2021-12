During his playing days, Jared Boll was no stranger to the penalty box. Now that he's a coach, the last thing he wants to do is go back. The longtime Blue Jackets forward has taken the next step in his off-ice career this year, and that includes the new role of spending time behind the CBJ bench during the third period of games. He's right back in the thick of the action as a member of the Columbus coaching staff, which means he also has to keep his composure as the competitive juices get flowing.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO