Carla Alford came to the United States from Brazil in 2014 because she wanted to learn another language. Fast forward to 2021, and she’s now married, has her associate degree from Barton, is fluent in English, is on her way to becoming an accountant and she now works for Barton as a Student Services Specialist at the Fort Leavenworth Campus.

