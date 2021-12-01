Weekend pickleball tournament pits Aiken, Augusta against others

Buy Now Chris Tubbs, left, hits a shot during a 2021 pickleball tournament in Aiken. The City Pickleball Challenge will be held in Graniteville on Saturday. (Aiken Standard/File) Aiken Standard File Photo

A battle of the cities is coming to Graniteville this weekend, as residents take the court to compete in pickleball.

The City Pickleball Challenge will feature teams from Aiken, Augusta, Lexington and Lake Hartwell. The challenge has events for women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, across various skill levels.

Each city will have a team in each event.

The tournament is being held Saturday at the Gregg Park Civic Center, located at 1001 A Ave. in Graniteville. Spectators are welcome, and admission is free.

Play will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with men's doubles from 9 to 10:30 a.m., mixed doubles from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and women's doubles from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Michele Bullington, publicity chairperson for Aiken Pickleball, said it's a new event and the group is trying to drum up excitement.

"We’re blessed, we’re truly blessed in Aiken County with a variety of facilities, both indoors and outdoors," Bullington said. "This is just another good opportunity for others to come and see what we have and then we can also learn from (them)."

Bullington said it's also nice to get to know players from other areas.

"A lot of the Aiken folks play in Augusta events, and some of the Augusta people come over to the Aiken events," she said, before also saying that some of the Lexington players have traveled to Aiken previously.

Earlier this year, Aiken hosted the Palmetto Doubles Invitational Pickleball Tournament, which attracted 190 players from across seven states.

For more information about pickleball in Aiken, visit aikenpickleball.com.