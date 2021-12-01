ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hospitals Reach $71 Million Settlement With Former Patients of Doctor Accused of Sexual Abuse

By Jane Wester
 6 days ago

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday announced that they have reached a $71 million settlement agreement with...

Former hospital nurse in Independence convicted of raping patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge found an Overland Park man guilty of raping a patient while working as a nurse at an Independence hospital. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 37, was convicted of first-degree rape or attempted rape after a bench trial. According to court documents, a patient at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lawsuit Accuses Doctors of Taking Data to Rival Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A group of cancer doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina took confidential information to a competitor in an effort to establish a new treatment facility, according to a lawsuit filed this week. MUSC filed the lawsuit in state court on Monday against six of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Oldham hospital death: Former doctor charged with manslaughter

A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a hospital patient. Isyaka Mamman was charged following the death of Shahida Parveen, 48, who underwent a medical procedure at Royal Oldham Hospital in September 2018. Greater Manchester Police said it was asked to investigate "due to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
Cook County reaches $350K settlement with former sheriff's deputy

A former deputy with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department will receive $350,000 to drop a lawsuit alleging she experienced sexual discrimination on the job. The Cook County Board of Commissioners agreed Nov. 23 to pay former sheriff’s deputy Julie Collman in the form of a settlement after she filed a lawsuit citing claims of sexual discrimination.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Teenager Arrested for Beheading Allegedly Pregnant Sister With Mother’s Help

A teenager was arrested in India after police say he beheaded his 19-year-old sister as his mother allegedly held her legs, CNN reports. Police in Vaijapur, Maharashtra told the outlet that the unnamed woman’s husband said they married against the wishes of her family and that she was two months pregnant with their child. At the time, the woman was living with her husband and she invited her mother and brother—who have also not been named by authorities—into her home for tea when they came to visit her Sunday.
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young is demanding her day in court despite the music mogul attempting to postpone their divorce trial. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole is asking the court to deny Dre’s request to stay their upcoming trial. The former couple is fighting over their prenuptial agreement and whether it is valid.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
#Sex Abuse
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD
LEGAL EAGLE: My ex turned up at our son’s school and tried to take him

Ever since he has been pestering me with threatening messages and phone calls. He turned up at the school unannounced to try and take our son. What can I do?. It sounds like you are in a difficult situation. If you are concerned about the behaviour of your ex-partner, it is important you take legal advice as soon as possible. You are legally entitled not to be threatened or harassed by him. There are many ways a solicitor can help. It may be writing a warning letter to your ex-partner clearly setting out what communication, if any, you are prepared to have with him and the consequences that will follow if his behaviour continues. If a warning letter fails, you can apply for a non-Molestation order. This order prevents someone from doing certain things such as harassing you, being violent or coming near your home. This is a court order stopping your ex-partner from contacting you. For the order to be made the court must be satisfied that the actions of your former partner are having an impact on your physical or mental wellbeing. A non-molestation order can last for up to 12 months but can be extended beyond that if necessary. If he were to breach this order he would be committing a criminal offence which is punishable by up to five years in prison. In some cases, an Order is not always necessary. Your ex-partner may be asked to give an undertaking to the court in similar terms to a non-molestation order. If he breaks that promise, it is contempt of court and an application can be made to the court for their committal to prison.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

