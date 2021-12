What started out as a food ministry at Highland Church, has now turned into Grundy Outreach for Older and Disabled people…GOOD Food. If you are in Tracy City, you may have noticed a bunch of white food box containers going out of the Green Room on Monday afternoons. No, it isn’t Door Dash, it is Eric and Amy Cook making food deliveries to our elders and others in need of a home-cooked meal.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO