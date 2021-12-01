ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Lions RB Adrian Peterson is headed to the Pacific Northwest

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is officially headed to the Pacific Northwest. He’s been signed to...

NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com

Adrian Peterson waived by Titans

Peterson hasn't looked as explosive as D'Onta Foreman or even Dontrell Hilliard as of late. This could be the end of the line for AP, who will go down as arguably the best RB of his generation.
Adrian Peterson
Music City Miracles

Titans release RB Adrian Peterson, add WR Golden Tate to practice squad and 10 other moves

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson perhaps had his busiest day at the office since taking over as GM on Tuesday afternoon. Robinson made an astounding 13 roster moves. No, really. He made 13 roster moves. That sums up how banged up this roster currently is. Most notably, veteran running back Adrian Peterson was released.
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
seattle Seahawks

New Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson: "I Can Still Compete At A High Level"

It's been nearly two decades since Pete Carroll visited Palestine High School in East Texas, trying to convince a young Adrian Peterson to bring his considerable football talents to USC. The final decision was close, Peterson said, but he ultimately chose Oklahoma where he went on to become an All-American...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

