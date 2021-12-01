ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Portuguese soccer league announces restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRje6_0dBaaqYn00

Portugal's Primeira Liga announced new COVID-19 restrictions amid outbreaks of the virus in some of its clubs, The Associated Press reported.

Officials for the league, which is the top professional soccer association in Portugal, met with health authorities as coronavirus infections in the country surged to decide on the new measures.

Fans attending league games will now be required to present proof that they have tested negative for or recovered from COVID-19, per the AP. The maximum capacity for crowds will be restricted to 5,000.

Meanwhile, Primeira Liga players will undergo COVID-19 testing 48 hours before matches and wear masks while on the bench, according to the AP.

This comes as members of the league's Tondela club were ordered by health authorities on Wednesday morning to isolate, the AP reported. The club's home game against Moreirense was postponed until January as a result.

Another club, Belenenses, confirmed that 19 of its members had tested positive for the omicron variant, according to the AP.

A defender for the Sporting CP club, Sebastián Coates, also tested positive for the virus, the wire service noted. It was not yet known when the Portuguese media reported his case how many other players had been infected.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Lisbon to open biggest vaccination site yet amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world’s highest, Portugal...
WORLD
whtc.com

Soccer-Bundesliga attendances reduced amid new COVID-19 measures

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bundesliga matches can only have an attendance of up to 50% and up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators after the German government on Thursday reintroduced restrictions for sports events amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Germany reimposes COVID-19 attendance limits, mask rules amid surge

A rise in COVID-19 cases and perhaps fears of the Omicron variant have Germany returning to some pandemic protocols ahead of a weekend Klassiker. Saturday’s massive match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will have a crowd limit of 15,000, the maximum amount of attendees accepted under the new measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union Miss Out On Eastern Conference Championship Amid COVID Crisis

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A COVID crisis may have dashed the dreams of the Philadelphia Union fighting for an Eastern Conference Championship. Sunday’s game was the biggest in the franchise’s history. However, 11 key players were sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols. “We’ll never know what we could have done tonight with a full group,” Head Coach Jim Curtin said after the loss. Philadelphia Union players, coaches and fans are only left to wonder after COVID health protocols sidelined 11 players, including their captain and goalie. Current health guidelines force players to quarantine if they have high-risk close contact, inclusive test...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastián Coates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Covid 19#Portuguese#Primeira Liga#The Associated Press#Ap#Tondela Club#Sporting Cp Club
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union List 11 Players In Health And Safety Protocols Before Eastern Conference Final Against New York City FC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have run into some bad luck ahead of their matchup in the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC on Sunday. The Union listed 11 players out due to health and safety protocols in Major League Soccer’s Game Guide on Saturday.  The players ruled out are listed below: Alejandro Bedoya Andre Blake Joe Bendik Corey Burke Jack Elliot Ilsinho Alvas Powell Sergio Santos Quinn Sullivan Kai Wagner Players can be placed in health and safety protocols for the following reasons:  Quarantine due to participating in high-risk behavior. Quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact. Pending COVID-19 test result. A positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case of COVID-19. Other Illness not related to COVID-19. ESPN reports that the game is going ahead as planned.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jordi Alba admits Barcelona have to improve after defeat to Real Betis

Barcelona welcomed Real Betis to Camp Nou this afternoon in a crucial clash in La Liga . They went into the game hoping for three points, but instead lost for the first time since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman after putting up a below-par performance. The result means that...
SOCCER
The Independent

The TV interview that put Ralf Rangnick on the path to managing Manchester United

It was on the last Saturday before Christmas back in 1998 that a late-night TV interview is said to have changed the course of German football and the modern game with it. It most certainly changed the course of Ralf Rangnick’s career, propelling him on the long road that would eventually lead to Old Trafford.Conducting the interview was Michael Steinbrecher, a presenter on the late-night ZDF Sportstudio, which first aired in 1963 to coincide with the opening day of the inaugural Bundesliga season. But during his 21 years co-hosting the programme, the intention was to be more than a mere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace result and five things we learned from Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford as Fred scored a late winner in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge. The Brazilian produced a wonderful first-time finish from the angle in the 77th minute to earn United back-to-back wins in the Premier League following their 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday. United were bright in the first half but were frustrated by a disciplined Crystal Palace side and were unable to create any clear chances to reward their positive play. Palace were the better side for spells in the second half and had a glorious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Hill

The Hill

402K+
Followers
48K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy