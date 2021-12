PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a Catholic school was broken into, which caused extensive damage. “The kids of the community need this school so at every opportunity when something knocks you down you just open the doors again and let them back in,” Ed Coleman, the principal at Visitation BVM School, said. The doors of BVM in Kensington have been closed since early last week. But it’s not because of a COVID outbreak, or Thanksgiving break. The school has been closed because someone broke into the school on Lehigh Avenue and stole pipes. It caused the school to flood and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO