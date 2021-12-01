This Nike Air Max 90 Golf Features Leopard Print

Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 is solidified as one of Nike’s staple sneaker models and is more popular than ever. In fact, according to NPD Vice President and Senior Sports Industry Advisor Matt Powell, the Air Force 1 (retail $90) was the company’s best-selling sneaker of 2020 and held on to that distinction at the midway point of this year. Whether being worn fresh out of the box, muddied up by trendy kids, or utilized for mass customization, people cannot get enough of the iconic shoe. However, new developments may leave us all with no choice.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO