Al Avila and Javier Báez release statements after deal with Detroit Tigers made official

Javier Báez did not enter this winter as the most hyped free-agent shortstop, or the most probable to get a monster deal, or the most obvious for a win-now contender. But he did enter as the most intriguing: How would teams assess Báez? The 28-year-old has some of the best defense in the game. He also has a streaky bat, a strikeout-heavy approach at the plate and big, existential questions about how his skill set will age. He’s both one of the most entertaining players in the game and one of the most frustrating to watch. So what could he receive in a market stuffed with other marquee shortstops?

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO