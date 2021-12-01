ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Avila and Javier Báez release statements after deal with Detroit Tigers made official

By Michael Whitaker
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s official – El Mago is now a member of the Detroit...

Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Javier Báez Talking Turkey With Tigers, Possibility Mets Still in Play

The Tigers have been viewed as sure bets to land one of the market’s top shortstops, with some going so far as to say Carlos Correa is a “done deal.” But unless their more recent talks are just a way to make Correa’s reps drop their asking price, it seems as if they’ve turned their attention to Javier Báez. Several outlets are reporting serious discussions between the two sides, though it doesn’t appear a deal is imminent.
MLB
99.1 WFMK

Detroit Tigers General Manager Al Avila Actively Looking for Players

If you're a true Detroit Tigers baseball fan like me, then we all should know what the next step will be in a couple more years. World Series Champions!. What's it going to take to get us there? Finding the most talented baseball players that money can buy and fielding the best Detroit Tigers team possible that the general manager can build on.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Still In On Javier Báez, 2 AL Teams Pursuing Him

The Mets went on a shopping spree on Black Friday which landed them Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar for a total of $124.5 million. Now, they've shifted their focus towards the starting pitching market. But that doesn't mean they are out of the hunt for one more big bat.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Report: Tigers Had Recent Talks With Javier Báez

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Detroit Tigers have talked to free agent infielder Javier Báez in recent days. In 186 plate appearances with the Mets after he was acquired in advance of the July 31st trade deadline, Báez slashed .299/.371/.515 with nine home runs, 22 RBI, and 32 runs scored. That offensive performance led to 143 wRC+, along with noticeable improvements in his walk rate (4.2% before trade, 7.0% after trade) and strikeout rate (36.3% before trade, 28.5% after trade).
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agent tracker: Latest hot stove updates as Javier Báez heads to Tigers; Rangers land Corey Seager

Major League Baseball is seeing a free agency surge ahead of a likely lockout later this week. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday with business expected to be ground to a halt Wednesday night, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Tigers closing in on deal with SS Javier Baez

It looks like the Detroit Tigers are nearing the conclusion of their search for the team’s next shortstop. Source: Javier Báez is close to signing a multiyear deal with #Tigers. @MLB @MLBNetwork. While it seemed likely for the better part of the offseason to this point that the team would...
MLB
snntv.com

Detroit Tigers, Javier Baez agree to 6-year/$140M deal

DETROIT, MI (SNN-TV) - The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $140 million deal with free-agent shortstop Javier Baez. The deal also includes an opt-out. It would be the second-largest free-agent deal in Tigers franchise history, since Prince Fielder signed a nine-year, $214 million deal with Detroit in January 2012.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers close to signing Javier Báez, per report from Jon Morosi

Late on the wire, and early Tuesday morning, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Detroit Tigers were now close to signing free agent infielder Javier Báez. The club was known to be in talks with the long-time Cubs star over the weekend, but has not confirmed the report as of this writing. There have been a lot of rumors flying over the past week, but Morosi is one of the most trusted at breaking real stories. So we’re taking this one as highly likely to happen.
MLB
audacy.com

AP source: Tigers, Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal

Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City. Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order. Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Tigers Make a Risky, Yet Sensible Choice to Sign Javier Báez

Javier Báez did not enter this winter as the most hyped free-agent shortstop, or the most probable to get a monster deal, or the most obvious for a win-now contender. But he did enter as the most intriguing: How would teams assess Báez? The 28-year-old has some of the best defense in the game. He also has a streaky bat, a strikeout-heavy approach at the plate and big, existential questions about how his skill set will age. He’s both one of the most entertaining players in the game and one of the most frustrating to watch. So what could he receive in a market stuffed with other marquee shortstops?
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Tigers make first major offensive addition in shortstop Javier Báez

Contract negotiations between the Detroit Tigers and free agent shortstop Javier Baez heated up during the night and came to a fruitful conclusion on Tuesday morning: the talented, yet volatile infielder is getting a whopping $140 million for the next six years. The deal reportedly contains an opt-out clause. That...
MLB
KESQ

Báez gets $140M birthday present, closes deal with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez is hoping to be a big part of a turnaround with the Detroit Tigers. Báez celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday by signing a $140 million, six-year contact to play shortstop for the revitalized Tigers. The Tigers finished 77-85 in 2021 after going 23-35 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 47-114 in 2019. Báez was a star on the 2016 Chicago Cubs when they ended a long drought by winning the World Series.Báez is both flashy and effective with his glove, winning a Gold Glove in 2020. He batted a combined .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the New York Mets and Cubs.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Javier Báez Close to Signing 6-Year Deal With Tigers, Carlos Correa Could Be Next

The Tigers have long been signaling a desire to go big this winter, acquiring Tucker Barnhart from the Reds and signing Eduardo Rodríguez to bolster their rotation. But their biggest splash will come soon as Jon Morosi reports they are close to a deal with Javier Báez that is expected to be for six years. This follows reports from last week that Detroit had zeroed in on Javy after previously speaking with Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 12/1: Javier Báez signs in Detroit

This one actually first broke late Monday night slash early Tuesday morning, but it was after my bed time so we’ll cover it today. This was the latest major free agent to go to a team that has been rebuilding over the last few years, with Báez hoping to be part of the crew to take the Tigers back into contention. The middle infielder is set to earn $140 million over the course of his six-year deal with Detroit.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Examining the Tigers 2022 lineup with the addition of Javier Báez

For seemingly the past year, all anyone has talked about was how the Detroit Tigers needed to find a shortstop. Al Avila has done just that, selecting Javier Báez over other (potentially more popular) options such as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, and Marcus Semien. The former Cub and Met comes to the American League with intentions of sliding right into the center of the Tigers rebuild.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Javier Báez and Detroit Tigers close to six-year deal, per report

The Detroit Tigers and free agent middle infielder Javier Báez are finalizing a six-year deal, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Though some of the group have played other spots recently, Báez entered the offseason as part of a vaunted group of five star-caliber free agent shortstops along with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. Should every reported deal come to pass, only Correa and Story would remain unsigned with the CBA deadline rapidly approaching.
MLB
