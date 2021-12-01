ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ross Township Police Search For Suspects Who Stole Inspection Stickers

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Ross Township police are looking for whoever stole inspection...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

local21news.com

Police are looking for help in search for identifying theft suspects

Hummelstown, PA — Hummelstown Police are seeking assistance identifying two theft suspects as pictured. On Sunday November 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m. two woman entered Rhoads Pharmacy and Gift shop in Hummelstown Borough. One of the woman entered an "employee only" area and stole cash while the other appeared to...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
WJCL

Police in Pooler seek suspect who stole from veteran at restaurant

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Pooler are sharing surveillance images of a man wanted in connection to a theft at a local restaurant. The Pooler Police Department says the man is wanted for a theft by taking offense which occurred at Dickey's BBQ. Dickey's tells...
POOLER, GA
Shore News Network

Police searching for suspect who offered woman ride, raped her in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit would like the public to be aware of a recent sexual assault against a female. On December 2, 2021, at approximately 5:36 am, the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a female being sexually assaulted in the area of B Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking down B Street around 1:20 am, when and unknown male operating a dark in color vehicle pulled up next to her and offered the victim a ride. The victim accepted the ride and was later sexually assaulted by the suspect. The unknown B/M is described as being 20 – 30 years of age, light skinned with a thin build, faded box-style haircut, and wearing a red short-sleeved shirt. The attached photograph is a vehicle of interest in this case and appears to be a dark in color, 4-door Chevrolet Cruz or Impala.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WTOL 11

Toledo police looking for suspect who stole purse from vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are attempting to identify a suspect who stole a purse from a vehicle on Woodmont Road in west Toledo. According to a police report and security video, an unknown person opened the door of a 2013 Ford Escape Oct. 13 and took off with a purse. Among the items stolen were credit cards, keys and a wallet.
TOLEDO, OH
fox13news.com

Clearwater police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating Amani Jackson, who they say shot and killed Alex Walker, 22, on Saturday afternoon. Jackson is 6’1" and weighs 130 pounds. The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue. Walker was taken to...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for suspect behind series of robberies

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for the suspect responsible for a series of robberies. The Austin Police Department (APD) believes the same suspect is responsible because the suspect in each case has a similar description and pattern in the robberies. The robberies also happened in close proximity to each other in North Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS New York

Police: Burglar Steals Inspection Stickers From Auto Shop On Long Island

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar stole a safe containing New York State inspection stickers from an auto repair shop last month on Long Island. Suffolk County Police released a photo of the man they’re searching for Monday. The break-in happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Atlantis Auto Repair on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTVM

Eufaula police searching for felony assault suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an assault suspect. Cory Wayne Robinson, aka “Lowkey” has nine firearm related charges as well as assault active felony warrants and should be considered armed and violent. Eufaula police have advised if you see Robinson,...
EUFAULA, AL
NBC12

VCU Police searching for suspects involved in vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for suspects involved in a vehicle theft in Richmond. The incident happened on Nov. 20 at 12:55 p.m. when the vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of West Grace Street just before the BB Lot. Police say the vehicle was recovered on Royall Street near Richmond Highway.
RICHMOND, VA

