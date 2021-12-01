ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Upstate Hospital’s Dr. Jana Shaw discusses the pandemic and the Omicron variant

WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Andrew and Christie talk to Upstate Hospital’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jana Shaw. With the arrival of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States and the recent availability of vaccines to those aged 5-11, the team discusses new implications of the virus and what this means for Central New York.

Your questions on 5-11 year old vaccinations, answered.
