ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man suspected of shooting girlfriend at Welborn Park, then 2 children during police standoff

By KMBC 9 News Staff
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHKmc_0dBaa6Ty00

Kansas City, Kansas, police are trying to piece together what happened after two children were shot, one fatally, during a standoff Wednesday at an apartment.

Authorities say the suspect took his own life.

The chain of events started at Welborn Park, where investigators said the suspect shot his girlfriend. It ended with a standoff at an apartment near 55th Street and Everett Avenue.

KMBC 9 News' Emily Holwick said she spoke with the suspect's stepfather, who said the suspect and the woman he shot were in a relationship. They lived together with her two children, one of whom was his son.

"I just feel sad and bad for the family, especially, you know, children was involved its crazy," neighbor Aneisha Lowe said.

Lowe said she could not believe what happened. Authorities said the suspect shot a woman, who family members said was his girlfriend, at Welborn Park Wednesday morning. He then barricaded himself with the two children inside an apartment, shooting them before turning the gun on himself.

"I don't know what would make somebody ever want to harm kids or just harm another person," Lowe said. "You know, it's just crazy."

As a mother of three young boys, Lowe said this hits close to home.

"It makes you not feel safe for your kids because I don't let my kids out to play," Lowe said.

She shared sympathy for the families whose lives are forever changed.

"My heart goes out to that family for both sides, you know, and I just feel sorry for them and I hate that this had to happen to them," Lowe said.

Authorities said the woman and 3-year-old boy who were shot are both in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
CNN

Federal regulators are investigating the Trump SPAC deal

(CNN) — The shell company that is facilitating former President Donald Trump's return to Wall Street disclosed Monday that federal regulators are investigating the deal. In October, Trump announced a new media venture that would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." That new entity, chaired by the former president, agreed to go public through a merger with Digital World, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
CNN

What Rep. Massie's Christmas photo says about today's GOP

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

762K+
Followers
118K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy