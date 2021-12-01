ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Saints to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Taysom Hill is set to get the starting nod on Thursday night. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton refused to commit to starting Taysom Hill at quarterback over Trevor Siemian for Thursday's prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys as Hill worked to recover from a lingering foot injury that prevented him from offering help on offense as New Orleans fell to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

However, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports Hill was a full participant in practices throughout the week and will make his first start of the season under center Thursday evening.

The change at quarterback was first expected when it was learned Monday Hill was getting first-team practice reps ahead of the Dallas game. Siemian initially replaced Jameis Winston after Winston went down with a season-ending injury in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween but ultimately went 0-4 as a starter.

The Saints now sit at 5-6 coming off those four straight defeats.

Hill has seen limited in-game playing time at the position this fall, as he's completed seven of eight passes for 56 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He's missed time with a partially torn plantar fascia and a concussion, and he's also recorded 104 rushing yards, three touchdowns on the ground and four catches for 52 yards.

