Janna's Thursday Forecast

(CNN) -- The Hawaiian Islands could experience "catastrophic flooding" from a storm system lasting until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. Nearly one foot of rain has already fallen in Kula on Maui over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm front will continue to push through western Mass this afternoon with the valley being the last to warm up. The front is associated with strong low pressure moving into eastern Canada. The warm air will surge in as the breeze picks up. Temps will reach well into the 50's later this afternoon and evening.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the potential for snow this week, many western Massachusetts residents are starting to think about snow removal, but snow blowers are yet another item in short supply due to the pandemic. “Snow blowers are in extreme short supply…We average about a half a dozen snow...
Comments / 0