Prosecutors' case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-"Empire actor with help from two brothers.Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial, which is expected to last about a week.A lead investigator in the case, Michael Theis, said Tuesday that the brothers — who worked with Smollett on the Chicago set of “Empire” — detailed for police how the actor orchestrated the hoax. They said Smollett told them via text message to meet him “on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO