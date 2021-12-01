Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Thursday

In their first matchup since the playoffs, the Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah. This is a chance for both teams to get an edge in the season series. The Grizzlies come into this game 8-8 and have gotten their behind the play of their young star, Ja Morant. Morant had a spectacular start to the season but has cooled off somewhat recently. His last five games he’s averaging 21.8 points and 6.4 assists. The games before that? 26.5 and 7.3 assists. Because opposing guards typically do well against the Jazz, Morant may be in for a big night.

