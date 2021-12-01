Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Thursday

On the court, Ja Morant is known for his aggressive playstyle. He often drives to the rim which results in either a scored bucket with a beautiful finish or an opportunity for his teammates. It is clear that he is confident in himself and his abilities. Off the court, he...
MEMPHIS: Ja Morant (Out, knee) Sam Merrill (Out, ankle) Sacramento: Richaun Holmes (Out, Illness), Harrison Barnes (Doubtful, Foot), Maurice Harkless (Questionable, Knee) MEMPHIS: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams. SACRAMENTO: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Alex Len, Maurice Harkless, Chimezie Metu. And so it begins. A...
Ja Morant is expected to miss some time for the Memphis Grizzlies. If you had the Memphis Grizzlies tied with the Denver Nuggets at 9-10 and in the 8th seed in the Western Conference standings through the first quarter of the season, raise your hand. Ok, now that everyone has their hands down, it’s what is the current circumstance is at the moment.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Toronto Raptors. Brooks is listed as questionable but told reporters on Wednesday morning that he'll be a game-time decision tonight after going through shootaround. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against the Raptors.
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-34) take on the Utah Jazz (52-20) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 9:00PM EST/6:00PM PST on Monday, November 22nd.
It’s not only Golden State Warriors fans who are excited about the return of Klay Thompson. By the looks of it, even Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant can’t wait to see the other half of the Splash Bros in action. Thompson is progressing well in his recovery, even scrimmaging with...
Even though the Utah Jazz won their third straight game on Saturday night, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 26 points and Rudy Gobert totaling 21 points and 14 rebounds at Sacramento, that won't be the most memorable thing people take away from the game. Unfortunately, an inebriated fan in the front...
Both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors have kept the scorekeepers busy with 183 between them three quarters in. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but Memphis is up 92-91 Point guard Ja Morant has led the way so far for the Grizzlies, as he...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Anderson will return to the bench on Wednesday with Dillon Brooks back in the starting five. Our models expect Anderson to play 22.0 minutes against the Raptors. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
In their first matchup since the playoffs, the Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah. This is a chance for both teams to get an edge in the season series. The Grizzlies come into this game 8-8 and have gotten their behind the play of their young star, Ja Morant. Morant had a spectacular start to the season but has cooled off somewhat recently. His last five games he’s averaging 21.8 points and 6.4 assists. The games before that? 26.5 and 7.3 assists. Because opposing guards typically do well against the Jazz, Morant may be in for a big night.
This could have been much worse. The left knee injury that had Ja Morant hopping off the floor Saturday night turned out to be a sprain, the Grizzlies announced after an MRI. That led to a huge exhale around the Grizzlies and the entire NBA — and Morant was thankful.
The Toronto Raptors’ never-ending roadtrip continues tonight — but at least they're heading back this way, with a stop in Memphis tonight and Indiana on Friday. And hey, wouldn’t it be great to get a win or two before the team comes home?. Memphis is not an easy out, however....
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a night to forget on Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies throttled the Thunder 152-79, a 73-point win that set a record for the largest margin of victory in NBA history. Warriors forward Draymond Green could not help but tweet about the result, and even said, perhaps...
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, who is having an All-Star caliber season and is the front-runner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, went down with an apparent injury to his left knee early in the Nov. 26 game vs the Atlanta Hawks. As of this writing, it’s...
RUTLEDGE – Four wins in four games was the result of the Pizza Plus Thanksgivig Classic for the Grainger High School Grizzlies basketball team. The first game of the tournament got off to a rousing start when the Grizzlies pounded Morristown West High School, 71-34. Grainger jumped out to a 19-9 lead and never looked back. Reece Jones was too much to handle inside and he led the Grizzlies with 13 points. Drew Branson did it from outside with 13 points as well. Jaxon Williams scored 12 points and Emmanuel Atkins netted 11 points.
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday night in Memphis, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter at home against the Rockets on Wednesday,...
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis at the FedExForum tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Oklahoma City (6-15) enters its second game of a back-to-back versus the Grizzlies (11-10) – sliding on a seven game losing streak – as they lost to the Houston Rockets (5-16) 114-110 on Wednesday night.
