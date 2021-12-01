E. Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody.

The FBI in a news release on Wednesday said 39-year-old Tyler Tew of Idaho Falls was arrested Tuesday.

According to court documents, he’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Court documents include several images from videos that authorities say show Tew inside the U.S. Capitol. Tew also posted images on his Facebook page that appear to show events outside the building.

Court documents say Tew entered the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door at 2:56 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Authorities say Tew’s cellphone was located near the north end of the U.S. Capitol, and that he can be seen on police video in the area.

Tew was wearing a “Keep America Great” hat and a facemask that authorities said fell down several times to reveal more of his face.

It’s not clear from court documents it Tew has an attorney.