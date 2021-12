If you've been unlucky in your search for a Steam Deck so far, then you may be looking for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal this year. Of course, even though both types of hardware are portable gaming machines, they are very different bits of kit. Still, depending on your priorities, you may find that this version of the Dell G15 offers what you're looking for, now $599.99 after a $419 discount. Note: The deal goes live 6pm ET (3pm PT) on November 25. Not that I'd recommend this at anywhere close to its $1,018.99 original asking price, mind.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO